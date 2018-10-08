Ludhiana: 3 arrested with three quintal poppy husk

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) has arrested three people and recovered three quintal poppy husk from them.

The accused have been identified as Lakhbir Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Gurbinder Singh.

STF in charge inspector Harbans Singh said that after receiving a tip-off, the police laid a check post near Jhande village. While checking, the police recovered three quintal poppy husks from two cars.

Singh further said during the investigation it was found that one of the accused was carrying a fake press card which he used for crossing check posts. (ANI)