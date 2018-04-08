Ludhiana ACP faces molestation charges

[India], Apr 8 (ANI): The Assistant Police Commissioner of Ludhiana has been accused of molesting a married woman.

"I registered a complaint against my brother and sister after which ACP Pawan called me. My brother has some personal pictures of mine for which he was threatening me," the victim told ANI.

"After my brother showed the pictures to the ACP, his intentions went wrong and he went with me to another room, sent my child out of the room and touched me in the wrong places. He thrashed and abused me when I protested," she added.

The victim further said that she informed the matter to the Additional Director General of Police. A complaint has been registered at the Tibba police station. (ANI)