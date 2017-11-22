Ludhiana building collapse: Factory owner arrested

[India], November 22 (ANI): The owner of the Ludhiana factory, Inderjit Gola, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the building collapse where 13 people lost their lives.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the people, who died after a building collapsed here on Monday.

"It is an unfortunate incident. I hope firemen, stuck in debris, come out alive. We have formed a commission to probe the incident," the chief minister told the media.

The chief minister also announced jobs for next of kin of the deceased firemen. The fire broke out at around 8 am near the Sufia Chowk in Ludhiana on Monday morning and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)