[India], Feb 13 (ANI): A man posing as an IPS officer was arrested by Ludhiana Police, on Tuesday.

The police seized licensed revolver, beacon and unauthorised documents from him.

"We arrested a man who, as per media reports, had been going around posing as an IPS Officer. A case has been registered. We're investigating the case in detail," ADCP Surendra Lamba told ANI.

Lamba also informed that the imposter used to go for courtesy visits to people and click photos with them. (ANI)