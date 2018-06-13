Ludhiana Milk Plant official files case against Punjab MLA

[India], June 13 (ANI): A case has been filed against Lok Insaf Party (LIP) MLA Simarjeet Bains by the manager of Verka Milk Plant in Ludhiana for obstructing government work.

Bains is reported to have made a surprise visit to the Verka Milk Plant and claimed to have found irregularities in the quality of the milk sold by the plant.

Verka Management denied all allegations and accused Bains and his team of entering the plant without permission.

The LIP bagged seven seats in Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections and announced that it will contest from all the seats in Punjab in next year's general elections.(ANI)