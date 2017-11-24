Ludhiana: Mob kills man after his car ran over a child

[India], Nov 24 (ANI): A 45-year-old was allegedly beaten to death by a frenzied mob after his car ran over a child on Ludhiana's Tibba road.

As per reports, the victim, Sanjit, who worked for car sales, was on the way to his relatives' residence to distribute his daughter's wedding card when the incident took place.

Few agitated people surrounded him, attacked his car and beat him up to the extent that he fainted.

He was declared brought dead to the hospital.

The police is investigating into the matter. (ANI)