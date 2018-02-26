Ludhiana re-polling: Voters turnout of Ward 44 till 12 p.m.

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): The re-poll in booth no. 2 and 3 of Ward no. 44 has had a turnout of 52.16% and 41.50% voters respectively till noon, here today.

The Punjab Election Commission on February 25 ordered a re-poll in the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections in booth no. 2 and 3 of Ward 44 due to the differences between number of votes in the register and the voting machine.

Earlier, an altercation ensued between workers from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress during the elections, with Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu alleging that SAD workers created a ruckus at a polling booth at BRS Nagar and open fired on cars.

A total of 494 candidates belonging to the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Lok Insaf Party are in the fray, contesting from 95 municipal wards. The re-polling is still underway. (ANI)