Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers in Ferozepur

[India] May 30(ANI): The Ludhiana Special Task Force (STF) on Tuesday arrested two persons from Indo-Pak border near Ferozepur in connection with drug trafficking.

The team also recovered five kilogram heroin, valued Rs. 25 crore in the international market.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Police nabbed two Nigerian nationals from New Delhi and recovered two packets of one kilogram of heroin buried in deserted places in Punjab.

The duo drug peddlers, who used to present themselves as businessmen, were living in Delhi for the last several years and used to travel to Punjab very often.

According to primary information, they used to sell drugs in different parts of Punjab to the drug smugglers. (ANI)