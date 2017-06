[India], June 8 (ANI): A trader murdered three members of his family before committing suicide in Ludhiana's Model Town area.

The man shot his wife, son and daughter before turning the gun on himself early on Thursday morning.

His second daughter who was injured in the attack has been admitted to hospital.

The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. P

olice has recovered a gun from the spot and handed it over to forensics.

More details are awaited. (ANI)