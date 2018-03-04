Luira Phanit- 'Seed Sowing Festival' celebrated in Mumbai

[India], Mar 04 (ANI): The Tangkhul Welfare Society Mumbai (TWSM) organised their 2nd Luira Phanit 'Seed Sowing Festival' in Maharashtra's Mumbai city.

During the celebration, adorned in fineries - males sported headgears made from bamboo with intricately weaved designs, while female donned traditional neckpieces apart from their colourful traditional attires.

Young boys and girls performed the Kharing-Kharak pheichak, a folk dance, to begin the festival. Other highlights of the day included folk song, dance competition, fancy dress, Mr. & Miss Luira and many more.

Marking the occasion on the day, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Qr. Omi Ningshen, chief guest, felicitated the event and urged the gathering to sow the seeds of peace and unity. (ANI)