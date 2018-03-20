M Natarajan, the man behind VK Sasikala's rise to power

Chennai: Natarajan Maruthappa, businessman and husband of J Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala Natarajan, died at a private hospital in Chennai on the wee hours of Tuesday.

Born in Vilar village, Thanjavur, Natarajan was a student leader, close to the DMK.

He married Sasikala in 1973, when he was working in the state's Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

During 1976-80, after Natarajan lost his job, Sasikala opened a video rental shop, which soon turned into a videography business.

She got the chance to film Jayalalithaa's events, and a bond developed.

Soon, the video rental business became videography, after Sasikala went to Singapore to purchase video recorders to film marriages and other functions. It was then that Sasikala turned to her husband’s boss, Chandralekha, to help boost her fledgling business.

Chandralekha’s introduction was enough to seal the start of a lifelong friendship. After Sasikala and her team filmed several of Jayalalithaa’s functions, “some good association developed,” Natarajan told NDTV.

The association developed into trust as Natarajan and his wife stood by Jayalalithaa through one of her darkest hours as a politician, following the death, in 1987, of her mentor and then Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

But in 1989, rumors surfaced that she was 'heavily manipulated' by Natarajan.

She denied the claims. However, seven years later, he was thrown out for trying to dominate her.

Natarajan claimed it was he who had left contact, and that he still had influence.

But the relationship never recovered.

Even when he was not in Jayalalithaa's good books, bureaucrats and AIADMK leaders used to turn to him during times of trouble. It was widely believed that he still had control over AIADMK's ticket distribution during elections.

Natarajan was reportedly friends with BSP leaders Kanshi Ram and Mayawati, who used to stay with him during their visits to Chennai.

He also remained a strong supporter of the Sri Lankan Tamil cause. After the defeat of the LTTE in Mullivaaikal, he made arrangements to construct a memorial in Thanjavur.

Jayalalithaa offered Sasikala a chance to remain on her side, provided she end ties with her family, including her nephew and husband.

Though his wife Sasikala continued to remain with Jayalalithaa, Natarajan was never welcomed back.

In 2012, the couple received a jolt when Sasikala was thrown out of Jayalalithaa's house. This after reports of Sasikala's family planning a coup reportedly reached Jayalalithaa. However, Sasikala managed to come back to Jayalalithaa, but Natarajan still remained outside.

She also expelled Sasikala and eleven other from her residence in 2011. But Sasikala re-entered Poes Garden after submitting an apology and distancing herself from Natarajan.

Last year, after she was made AIADMK general-secretary, Sasikala dropped his name and added 'VK' as prefix to revert to her maiden name.

Recently, the Madras high court confirmed a two-year jail term and issued a non- bailable warrant against Natarajan for evasion of customs duty while importing a luxury car from the United Kingdom in 1993.

Sasikala was sent to the Bengaluru jail in February last year, after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a lower court in the disproportionate assets case.

Natarajan had been admitted to the Gleneagles Global Hospital in Chennai after his condition deteriorated a few days ago and he had been placed on ventilator.

He had been on a transplant waitlist since April 2017 and underwent a combined liver and kidney transplant surgery in October 2017. Sasikala, lodged in Bengaluru Central prison after she was found guilty in a disproportionate assets case was allowed to visit her ailing husband on parole.