Madhur Bhandarkar urges to not speculate Sridevi's death

[India] February 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Tuesday said veteran actor Sridevi's demise is a sensitive issue and urged people to not speculate her cause of death considering about her family and children.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandarkar said it is a relief that Dubai police has closed the case and added that one should look into the larger perspective.

"People should stop speculating and analysing. They must look into the sensitivity of the case, especially when kids and family is there. Today industry is very happy that finally the mortal remains will come back tonight," he stated.

Recalling her as a versatile and iconic actor, the filmmaker added that her death will create big void in the film industry. Earlier in the day, the UAE media reported that the embalming process of the mortal remains of the veteran actor was completed and were being taken to the Dubai Airport. Apart from Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, her stepson Arjun Kapoor is also in Dubai to oversee the formalities. The Dubai Public Prosecution today confirmed that the probe into Sridevi's death has been completed, following which it closed the case. The Dubai Media Office Twitter account posted, "Dubai Public Prosecution stressed that all regular procedures followed in such cases have been completed. As per the forensic report, the death of the Indian actress occurred due to accidental drowning following loss of consciousness. The case has now been closed." In another Tweet, the Dubai Public Prosecution informed that it has approved the release of Sridevi's body to her family "following the completion of a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of her death." Sridevi passed away on late Saturday night in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding. According to the forensic report, the 54-year-old actress died of accidental drowning in her hotel room's bathtub, after suffering a dizzying spell. Traces of alcohol were also found in her body. This was contrary to the earlier reports that were surfaced on media stating that the actress was died due to cardiac arrest. (ANI)