Madhur Bhandarkar visits Ambedkar's House in London on his Jayanti

[United Kingdom], Apr. 14 (ANI): Remembering Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, renowned filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on Saturday visited architect of Indian Constitution's house in London.

On the 127th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, the nation remembered his contribution towards Indian Constitution and as a social reformer.

"I am truly blessed to have had such leader who fought for social and gender equality," Bhandarkar said.

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 across the nation to remember the Father of the Constitution of India.

Popularly known as Babasaheb, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement. He campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labourers. (ANI)