'Madhuri-442' banned after spurious liquor kills 10 in Kanpur

[India], May 21 (ANI): Local administration has put an immediate ban on the sale of the liquor brand 'Madhuri-442' following the death of as many as ten people due to consumption of spurious liquor in Kanpur.

Further action will be taken against those found selling & storing the liquor brand.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had also made 11 arrests in the wake of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma visited Ursula Hospital in Kanpur to meet six people who were hospitalised after consuming the illicit liquor.

Sharma also gave Rs 50,000 each as compensation to the victims. Meanwhile, District Magistrate Surendra Singh has said, "We have raided the house of one of the accused from where cartons of illegal liquor have been found." (ANI)