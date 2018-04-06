Madhuri Gupta espionage case hearing deferred till April 26

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): A Delhi court on Friday deferred till April 26 the hearing on an espionage case against former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta, accused of leaking classified information to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Earlier in 2016, the Delhi High Court charged Gupta under the stringent provisions of the Official Secrets Act which entailed a maximum punishment of up to 14 years.

The court had set aside a Delhi trial court's order of January 2012, in which the diplomat was provided for a punishment of only three years.

Gupta was arrested on April 22, 2010, by the police's Special Cell from Islamabad, where she was posted as Second Secretary (Press and Information) in the Indian High Commission. As per reports, she was involved in a relationship with Jamshed, an ISI official, whom she planned to marry. (ANI)