Madhya Pradesh assembly passes resolution to condemn Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): The legislative assembly here on Monday passed a resolution unanimously condemning the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama in which nearly 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives.

The opposition leader Gopal Bhargav moved the proposal in the house.

As many 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based and Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14.

The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm on February 14. (ANI)