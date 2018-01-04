Madhya Pradesh CM felicitates India Women's cricket team for world cup show

[India], Jan 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated the Indian women's cricket team for their performance in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and rewarded them with Rs 50 lakh, on Wednesday.

"I am very fond of the daughters. Games are alright in politics but politics in games is not. I wish our daughters make great strides, and make India proud. Now the Indian women's cricket team are also friends of MP," Chouhan said at the Friends of MP Conclave 2018 in Indore.

It was an exceptional year for the team led by captain Mithali Raj. India reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup and strengthened their fourth spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings by gaining three points. The two-day conclave that kicked off on Tuesday saw participation from over 300 people across the globe, including 120 from the United States of America, 51 from Britain and 22 from UAE. (ANI)