Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath discusses law and order situation with police officials

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday asked senior police officials to take concrete steps for protecting women and preventing crime against economically weaker sections of the society.

“We met with DGP, DIG and other senior police officials to discuss the law and order situation. We have told them our priorities are women security and crime against poor people,” he said denying reports of increasing criminal activities in the state.

“The crimes have not increased here. The crimes that are taking place today are the result of a failed system. There is a need to change the system. We have zero tolerance against crime against women and children, drugs, gambling, etc.”

Nath spoke about equipping the police force with new technologies to become more effective. He also called for better coordination between municipal corporations and traffic police to avoid parking of vehicles on roads. (ANI)