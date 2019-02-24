Madhya Pradesh CM Kamla Nath condemns murder of abducted twins

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the murder of the abducted twins - Devansh and Priyansh - whose bodies were found lying near a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Police has arrested six people in connection with this.

On February 12, five-year-old twins of a businessman were abducted at a gunpoint from their school bus within their campus in Chitrakoot.

Their bodies were found lying near a river located in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda area today.

Police said that the abductors killed the boys even after receiving the ransom amount. The post-mortem will be conducted later in the day. Batting for justice, the Chief Minister assured the family of the deceased that the punishment will be meted out to the culprits. He also talked to the father of the twins and offered his condolences. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan condemned the murder and said, “I pay my homage to the two children. It was an unfortunate incident. We had hoped that the government and administration would take it seriously and rescue the children. Congress keeps saying ‘waqt hai badlav ka’ (It is time for a change), but is this the change that they promised? This incident shook me.” A protest has erupted in Chitrakoot, a division that includes Banda district, following the news of the murder. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been issued in the area. (ANI)