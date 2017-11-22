Madhya Pradesh CM orders action against police officers accused of sexual harassment

[India], November 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered the authorities on Tuesday to take strict action against the two police officers who allegedly sexually assaulted two women, including a police constable.

The incident took place when Chouhan and state's home minister Bhupendra Singh chaired a meeting of senior police officials at police headquarters (PHQ) here to review law and order cases, particularly the rising incidents of crime against women.

Meanwhile, two women, including a police constable, who alleged sexual assault and exploitation by two police officers, were not allowed to meet the chief minister.

Speaking to media here, Chouhan said, "I am ready to meet anyone and will certainly meet them. I have asked the home minister to look into the matter. I have ordered the authorities to take appropriate action. We are very serious to curb crime against women in the state. We are also considering other steps to put a stop on crime against women." "We have ordered additional police deployment and patrolling, setting up of street lights and more effective usage of dial 100, especially in urban areas near girls' hostels. We have discussed measures to stop cyber crime also," he said. According to reports, the 26-year-old constable posted at the state PHQ has alleged sexual harassment by an additional SP rank officer, while the other women, a middle-aged resident of Bhopal, has alleged sexual exploitation over 11 years by a deputy SP rank police officer posted in Indore. (ANI)