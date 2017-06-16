Madhya Pradesh farmer commits suicide in Shivpuri

[India] June 16, (ANI) : An indebted farmer unable to pay off a loan of Rs.40,000, has committed suicide in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

Kalla, 55, committed suicide by hanging himself from tree. His family did not even have money to cremate him. Villagers somehow managed to collect the money for the cremation.

Kala's suicide comes in the wake of a farmers' agitation in Mandsaur.

"My father was under debt of Rs. 40,000. The crop is not improving since three years and due to this he committed suicide", said his son.

Between 2014 and 2016, 15,614 farmers have committed suicide. (ANI)