Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: 4 dead in police firing, curfew imposed

Indore: Four farmers have reportedly been killed in the alleged firing by the police during farmers’ protest in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, according to the TV reports. The reports also have it that curfew has been imposed in the area where the firing was reported and Internet services have also been suspended. The protesting farmers have claimed that the shots were fired by the police which the government denied saying that the police did not fire at the farmers and they have ordered an investigation into the matter claimed by the farmers.

Rubbishing the reports of firing from the police, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Bhupendra Singh said that the police did not open fire and added that no curfew has been imposed in the state. He also said that the shots were fired by some anti-social elements.

The minister also rubbished the reports of Internet services being suspended in parts of the state including Indore, Ujjain, and Dewas. The minister said, “The government hasn’t suspended Internet services in the state.”

The government has announced Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the dead and 1 lakh each to the injured in the firing in Mandsaur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial inquiry into the firing incident during farmers’ protest in Mandsaur.

Despite having assurance from the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan that the government would purchase onions at Rs 8 per kg, and moong dal at an agreed price, the farmers were back on streets protesting. The farmers in Ujjain, Shajapur, Agar Malwa and Indore districts stopped trucks and vehicles carrying vegetables from villages at several places.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday met representatives of the Indian Farmers’ Union and agreed to most of the demands of the farmers. The demands included buying onions at Rs 8 per kg, paying 50 per cent in cash for produce, depositing the rest in banks, and buying moong at an agreed price. While the farmers’ union had postponed the strike, some other organisations carried on the strike.

“We called off our stir around 10:50 pm after holding talks with different farmer leaders,” MPKS secretary Jagdish Rawalia told PTI after calling off the protest. After the meeting, the chief minister tweeted: “I am happy the farmers have decided to withdraw the strike. The MP government is pro-farmer and will continue to work for their welfare.” In another tweet, Chowhan wrote: “In summer, the government would purchase the Moong dal at its MSP.”

On Sunday, some farmers in Ratlam had pelted stones and damaged property which led the police to lathi-charge them. In fact, at many places, police resorted to the use of force to disperse the crowd, while at some places, there were clashes reported between the police and the farmers.