Madhya Pradesh is shrine for BJP workers: Pradhan

[India] March 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh (MP) is a shrine for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday.

He was talking to ANI after filing his Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh here.

He expressed gratefulness to the BJP and state's party workers for choosing him to represent Madhya Pradesh in the upper house.

"My nomination is an honour for me and my state- Odisha. MP is like a shrine for any ordinary BJP worker for two reasons: the state is robust on philosophical front, therefore, my tenure here will be one of the most wonderful time for me; secondly, Madhya Pradesh is like a laboratory of welfare policies for people," Pradhan said.

He also said the both of his ministries- Petroleum and Natural Gas; Skill Development and Entrepreneurship- are of great significance for Madhya Pradesh. "We have already bought 32 lakh households in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan led Madhya Pradesh under Ujjwala scheme. We will make it sure that no house is deprived of the government aid for this facility" Pradhan said. Talking about the skill development initiatives of the chief minister, Pradhan said, "Madhya Pradesh government has allocated more than Rs. 1,000 crore in its budget for skill development programme." He announced that both- the Centre and the State- will work for the skill development of Madhya Pradesh's youths and increase employment opportunities for them. (ANI)