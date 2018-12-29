Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath allocates portfolios to 28 cabinet ministers

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): After the victory of Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the newly-elected state Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday allocated portfolios to the 28 cabinet ministers who were sworn in on Tuesday.

As per the official statement released by the state government, most of the major departments have been kept by the Chief Minister, including public relations, industrial policy, investment promotion, science and technology, non-resident Indian department, aviation etc.

So far 28 ministers have been assigned the responsibility of individual departments.

Following is the list provided by the CMO: 1. Vijay Laxmi Sadho: Culture, Medical Education, Ayush 2. Sajjan Singh Verma: PWD, Environment 3. Hukum Singh Karada: Water Resources Department 4. Govind Singh: Cooperation, Parliamentary Affairs 5. Bala Bachchan: Home, Jails, Departments Assigned to CM 6. Arif Aqueel: Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation Department, Backward Classes and Minority Welfare, Small, Micro and Medium Industries Department 7. Brajendra Singh Rathore: Commercial Taxes 8. Pradip Jaiswal: Mining 9. Lakhan Singh Yadav: Animal Husbandry, Fisheries 10. Tulsi Silawat: Health 11. Govind Singh Rajput: Revenue, Transport 12. Imarti Devi: Woman and Child Development 13. Omkar Singh Markam: Tribal Welfare, Nomadic Tribes Welfare 14. Prabhuram Chaudhry: School Education 15. Priyavrat Singh: Energy 16. Sukhdeo Panse: PHE 17. Umang Singhar: Forests 18. Harsh Yadav: Rural Industries, New and Renewable Energy 19.Jaivardhan Singh: Urban Administration and Housing 20. Jitu Patwari: Sports and Youth Welfare, Higher Education 21. Kamleshwar Patel: Rural Development 22. Lakhan Ghanghoriya: Social Justice and Physically Challenged Welfare, Scheduled Caste Welfare 23. Mahendra Singh Sisodia: Labour 24. PC Sharma: Law and Legislate Affairs, departments Assigned to CM 25. Pradyuman Singh Tomar: Food and Civil Supplies 26. Sachin Yadav: Agriculture and Horticulture, Food Processing 27. Surendra Singh Honey: Tourism, Narmada valley development 28. Tarun Bhanot: Finance, Planning and Statistics Notably, Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230, while the BJP got 109 seats, BSP 2, Samajwadi Party 1 and Independents 4 in the recently concluded Assembly elections the results of which were declared on December 11. (ANI)