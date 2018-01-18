Madhya Pradesh MP advises all states to ban 'Padmaavat' to maintain law, order

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Member of Parliament (MP) from Madhya Pradesh, CP Joshi, on Wednesday said if people do not want the controversial movie 'Padmaavat' to be release, then state governments should ban the film to maintain law and order situation.

"Earlier as well we raised this topic in Lok Sabha. We wrote several letters to the Censor Board and Smriti Irani. We always demanded that the distorted history or facts should not be presented in the front of the people of India. If the people do not want any movie to be released then the respective state government should ban the film to maintain law and order," Joshi told ANI.

Despite the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), 'Padmaavat' won't be released in Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Joshi had earlier requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to allow the release of 'Padmavati' only after obtaining approval of Mewar's royal family and historians. In the letter, Rajasthan's Chittorgarh MP had stated that the film could be banned if members of Mewar's royal family and historians object to it after the screening. The flick, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts. The CBFC has suggested five modifications in 'Padmavati', which included changing the film's title to 'Padmavat', in December last year. (ANI)