Madhya Pradesh police recruitment row: Male officers conduct medical tests for women

Medical examinations of men and women being conducted in the same room in district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. No female doctors present. The tests were being done as part of Police Constable recruitment pic.twitter.com/LuSwjgOTWv

According to reports, medical checkups for women candidates were done by male officers and in the same room male candidates paraded semi-naked in front of women in the same room. The Madhya Pradesh government hasn't commented on this fiasco.

The footage showed young male applicants stripped to their undergarments had lined up for getting their height and chest measured in the same room where woman candidates were also being checked.

No women doctors or nurses can be seen in the room where the female applicants were undergoing tests.

"We have issued warning letters to all the team members of the examination committee. We have also ordered an enquiry and who ever is responsible will be punished, Ajit Mishra, civil surgeon of Bhind told NDTV. On the absence of nurses, Mr Mishra said, "there are four lady doctors in the district hospital; three of whom are on medical leave...we have deputed one lady doctor and one nurse for the medical tests now."

Sources say, 217 male and female candidates were admitted for training in police jobs and mandatory medical tests for them were being carried out at the biggest government clinic in Bhind. A total of 18 female and 21 male candidates were examined.