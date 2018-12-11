Madhya Pradesh polls: Scindia evasive on chief ministership, assures development if Cong wins

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): As initial trends showed Congress leading in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia said the party will work for the development of the state if they win, even as he remained evasive on the question of chief ministership.

"We will create an environment of peace, justice, and development if we come in power in Madhya Pradesh," Scindia told reporters.

The 230-member Assembly of Madhya Pradesh went to polls on November 28 with as many as 2,899 candidates in the fray, including 250 women and five third gender candidates. The state saw a voter turnout of around 75 per cent.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party is hoping to make a comeback after the party lost the polls to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the central state. Most exit polls suggest that the Congress party has an edge over the BJP in the state. (ANI)