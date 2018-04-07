Madhya Pradesh: Road accident claims 10 lives, injures 4

[India], Apr. 07 (ANI): As many as 10 people lost their lives on Saturday, with four others being injured in a road accident involving a truck and an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Radish's Katni, the city's collector V. S. Chaudhary confirmed.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when the truck and the auto-rickshaw collided head-on on the national highway 78, claiming the lives of nine people on the spot, while one succumbed to his injuries en-route to the hospital.

The injured persons are currently being treated at the Katni district hospital.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan has announced an ex-gratria compensation of Rs 1,00,000 for the families of the deceased, while the injured have been promised a sum of Rs. 50, 000 as relief. (ANI)