Madras HC asks detained BJP MLAs to move top court

[India], Jun 04 (ANI): Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who were detained here on Monday when they were marching towards the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, were asked by the Madras High Court to approach the Supreme Court.

S. Swaminathan, K. G. Shankar and V. Selvaganapathy were nominated by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to the union territory's assembly last year. The nominations were later challenged in the high court by MLA Dhanalakshmi Narayan on the grounds that the appointments were done without consulting the Puducherry Chief Minister.

However, the Madras High Court, on March 22, upheld the appointment of the three MLAs, declaring the nominations to be valid, despite which they were barred from entering the assembly premises on March 26. As the assembly reconvened today, the three MLAs, along with numerous BJP workers, were marching towards the assembly when they were detained. (ANI)