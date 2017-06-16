Madras HC directs deemed Pondy universities to admit medical students

[India], June 16 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed deemed universities of Pondicherry University to admit medical students under the government quota before June 19.

The court passed the interim order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of candidates who were denied admission to the medical institutions in Puducherry.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Sunder passed the order asking the colleges to start admitting students and collect a provisional fee of Rs. 10 lakh for clinical courses should they attend classes from June 20.

The order has further proposed that a committee be set up to oversee fee-related matters. It asked students to submit fees to the Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) until the committee fixes the fee structure. It said the amount would be adjusted after the fee structure is finalised. Centac allotted 114 seats under state quota in three private medical colleges and four institutions affiliated to deemed universities. However the colleges and institutions denied seats to more than 50 students under state quota, claiming that the admission process had concluded by May 31. Various students', parents' and teachers' forums held the Puducherry government responsible for the chaos as it failed to ensure a fair and transparent admission procedure. (ANI)