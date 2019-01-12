  1. Sify.com
  Madras HC dismisses former TN minister's plea to suspend conviction in 1998 riots case

Madras HC dismisses former TN minister's plea to suspend conviction in 1998 riots case

Last Updated: Sat, Jan 12, 2019 00:17 hrs

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed former Tamil Nadu Minister Balakrishna Reddy's plea for the suspension of his conviction in a 1998 riot case against him.

After hearing the arguments challenging a special court's order which sentenced him to four years of imprisonment, Justice V Parthiban passed the order to dismiss his application for suspension of conviction alone.

On January 7, special court judge J Santhi found Reddy and 15 others guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. (ANI)



