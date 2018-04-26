Madras HC order CBI to probe in Gutka scam

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Madras High Court On Thursday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the gutka scam.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who was found guilty in the gutka scam, denied the allegations and said that it is very common to accuse a public figure.

"It is very obvious to level charges against any public figure. We have not done anything wrong, so we don't have to fear anybody," he said.

Vijayabaskar along with Director General of Police TK Rajendran are suspected of being involved in the scam. (ANI)