Madras HC prohibits homework for class 1, 2 students

[India] May 30 (ANI): Madras High court on Wednesday prohibited from assigning homework to Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) students studying in Class I and Class II.

The Court has asked CBSE to set up flying squads to inspect schools violating the new directive.

The Court also directed the Centre to further direct states to stop the usage of use of non-prescribed books to prevent unnecessary burden amidst the young students.

Therefore, it has further directed the Centre and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to file a report within 4 weeks. (ANI)