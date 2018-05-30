  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Madras HC prohibits homework for class 1, 2 students

Madras HC prohibits homework for class 1, 2 students

Last Updated: Wed, May 30, 2018 11:44 hrs

[India] May 30 (ANI): Madras High court on Wednesday prohibited from assigning homework to Central Bureau of Secondary Education (CBSE) students studying in Class I and Class II.

The Court has asked CBSE to set up flying squads to inspect schools violating the new directive.

The Court also directed the Centre to further direct states to stop the usage of use of non-prescribed books to prevent unnecessary burden amidst the young students.

Therefore, it has further directed the Centre and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to file a report within 4 weeks. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features