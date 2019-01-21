Madras HC seeks Centre's reply on DMK petition challenging 10% quota to poor

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): The Madras High Court has issued a notice to central government seeking a reply on a petition filed by the DMK challenging the 10 per cent reservation for economically poor general category citizens before February 18.

Madras High Court bench Judge Manimumar and Subramaniam lrasad heard the writ petition by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi.

The Lok Sabha on January 8 passed the Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The reservation is meant for economically-weaker individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land. DMK had voted against the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament demanding that it should be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny. (ANI)