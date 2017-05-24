Madras HC stays announcement of NEET exam results

Madurai: In a major relief for lakhs of Tamil Nadu medial students, the Madras High Court's Madurai branch on Wednesday ordered an interim stay on the announcement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam results.

The results were scheduled to be declared on June 7.

The petition, filed by nine students, contended that NEET exam, was not conducted uniformly, that different sets of question papers were set despite assurance given to the students that uniform syllabus would be followed.

The petitioners highlighted that different question papers were provided to students who opted for English and Tamil papers. It was alleged that the English question paper was tougher compared to the Tamil paper. Last week the court sought Union health secretary's stand on a plea for cancellation of the NEET 2017 exam for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses.