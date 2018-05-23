Madras HC to deliver interim order on Sterlite copper plant today

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Madras High Court's Madurai bench will today deliver an interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by the Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

Yesterday, eleven people were killed and more than 65 people injured in police firing during protests against the construction of the new copper unit.

The locals have been protesting against the construction of the copper plant since past few months alleging that the plant was polluting groundwater in their area.

The protest turned violent on Tuesday after protestors were not allowed to march up to the plant, who then began to pelt stones and toppled police vehicles. Police officials also resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd to contain the tense situation. (ANI)