Madrasa teacher held for sexually abusing six minors

[India], May 03 (ANI): Hyderabad Police on Thursday arrested a Madrasa teacher for sexually abusing six minor children.

Speaking to ANI, Venkateshwarlu, Circle Inspector of Asif Nagar police station said all six children, between the age group of six to eight years, were rescued and sent for counselling.

"On May 1, a father approached the police station and filed a complaint stating his minor son was sexually abused by moulvi (Teacher) in Madrasa. Immediately, we registered an FIR and took up the investigation," he said.

He added, "We got to know that the teacher has sexually abused six minor children in Madrasa. In this Madrasa, male students study and the teacher is from Bihar and was staying in Madrasa and used to teach children." The victim children have been sent for a medical check-up. The accused has been produced before the court. "As of now medical reports have not come in but the minor children have given their statements, basing on that evidence we have remanded the accused person," the police said. The accused has been booked under the Section 377, 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), 5 and 6 of POCSO Act. (ANI)