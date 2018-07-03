Madrasas in UP to have dress code

[India], July 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to make madrasas across the state "more formal" by introducing a dress code for the students.

"Our aim is to bring madrasas at par with other educational institutions. Till now, students in madrasas have been wearing 'kurta-payjama'. A dress code will make it more formal. We will provide them the uniform," Uttar Pradesh Minister Mohsin Raza told ANI.

The new dress for the students is yet to be decided.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the introduction of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks in the Madrasa Board.

Madrasas were asked to follow the NCERT curriculum and introduce subjects like Science, Mathematics and Social Science. Adityanath on various occasions has stressed the importance of introducing modern education in madrasas. (ANI)