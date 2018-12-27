Madurai: Pregnant woman contracts HIV after transfusion

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): A pregnant woman contracted HIV after allegedly being transfused contaminated blood at a hospital.

According to State Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan, the blood donor, who was earlier found to be HIV positive, was not informed and the staff allegedly failed to properly screen his blood sample, which was transfused to the pregnant woman.

"It is unfortunate that the HIV positive person whose blood was found positive and was not recorded, gave blood and that blood was used for an ANC woman. When checked, both were found HIV positive," he said.

He further said that the lab technicians and the counselors responsible for the mishap have been terminated. The husband of the woman has now demanded that the best possible treatment should be given to her so that the virus is not transferred to the unborn baby. (ANI)