Maersk ship fire finally doused after 3 days

[India], Mar 9 (ANI): The massive chemical fire that broke out on the container ship named Maersk Honam three days ago has been finally doused.

With 27 people, including 13 Indians, on board, the Maersk container ship caught fire following an explosion in the Arabian Sea.

The incident took place at about 390 Nautical Miles from India's Agatti Islands at Lakshadweep.

23 people out of 27 have been rescued while search operations are underway to locate the other four missing crew members.

The Indian Coast Guard and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) are jointly carrying out the rescue operation. The ship left Singapore on March 1 and was having passage to Suez. The Indian Navy Boeing P8i was launched on Wednesday from Tamil Nadu's Arakkonam to look for the four missing crew members of Maersk Container. (ANI)