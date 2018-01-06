Magisterial inquiry ordered in Indore accident

[India], Jan. 06 (ANI): A day after the tragic incident, wherein four children and a driver died after their bus collided with a truck on Indore's Kanadia bypass, District Collector Nishant Warwade on Saturday said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"The responsibility of schools in such cases would be fixed to ensure children's safety in the future. The government has issued guidelines for schools after a school bus accident in Bhopal. We will fix the responsibility on schools to ensure the safety of children," Warwade told ANI.

"We have asked the police for assistance in the matter and for best medical aid to be given to those injured. Also proud that the parents of Kirti Agarwal (one of the students who passed away) donated her eyes and skin," he further added. The incident took place yesterday at Kanadia Road after a Delhi Public School (DPS) bus collided with a truck. There were total 16 students of whom several have suffered severe injuries. They were later admitted to a nearby hospital. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with State Home Minister Bhupendra Singh, was informed about the incident after which they ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter. Chouhan expressed condolences on Twitter saying, "I pray to God for the peace of the innocent children who lost their lives in the road accident in Indore and the power to families to bear this mishappening." (ANI)