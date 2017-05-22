Maha ATS to probe if Indian arrested in Pak is connected with SIMI

[India], May 22 (ANI): After an Indian national was arrested from the F-8 area of Islamabad on Sunday over allegedly possessing inadequate travel documents, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) got in touch with the Centre to probe if the 'Nabi', who figured in the interrogation, is the same 'Nabi', who had connections with the (SIMI) in 2005-06.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, the Indian national who was caught in Pakistan, under Article 14 of the Foreign Act and has been sent to 14-day judicial remand.

A copy of the FIR read "Indian citizen named Sheikh Nabi Ahmed arrested in Sector 8 Islamabad; Police on May 19 found incomplete documents with Ahmed; He was also unable to provide his biodata to police upon inquiry; He has been arrested under Section 14 of the Foreign Act and has been sent to a judicial remand. At 9:40 the accused was walking on foot and appeared different from his looks and clothes. He was stopped and questioned during which he revealed his name as Sheikh Nabi Ahmed s/o Sheikh Raees Ahmed and address as House No. 755 opposite Tabassum Hotel, Bandra plot, Jogeshwari (East), Mumbai, India. During the inquiry it was found that he was staying in Pakistan without any passport or permission. He committed the crime of staying in Pakistan without any Visa or NOC for which he was booked under Section 14 of the Foreign Act." The incident came amid an already heated environment between India and Pakistan over the death sentence awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court. Following the verdict, New Delhi took the matter to the International Court of Justice, which recently stayed the execution until final decision. (ANI)