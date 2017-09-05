Maha CM Fadnavis immerses Ganesha idol in artificial pond

[India], September 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immersed the Ganesha idol in an artificial pond at his residence on Tuesday.

The processions for Ganpati Visarjan began this morning amid much fanfare.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 3742 Ganesha idol immersions took place in artificial lakes. The areas mentioned are Sarvajanik with 80, Gharguti with 3607 and Gouri with 30.

Among the early starters for the immersion in the city were the Ganesh Galli Mandal and Lalbaughcha Raja, which attracted lakhs of devotees during the Ganesh festival that began on August 25 and concludes on 'Anant Chaturdashi'. (ANI)