Maha CM reaches Kamala Mills to take stock of situation

[India] Dec 29 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday reached at the Kamala Mills fire incident site to take stock of the situation wherein 14 people lost their lives.

The Chief Minister told media, "This incident is very unfortunate and disheartening. I have ordered Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner to conduct an inquiry and five people have been suspended by now."

He added that action is being taken against the owners, who are also responsible for the death of those people, and suitable Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections will be charged on them.

"Action would be taken against the BMC if negligence is found on their part," Fadnavis asserted. At least 14 people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out in a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills Compound early on Friday. According to reports, the blaze was reported at about 12.30 am from the Mojo's Bistro restaurant and it quickly spread to the neighbouring restaurant. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, suspected to be triggered by an electrical short-circuit. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.(ANI)