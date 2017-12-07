Maha govt settles 41 lakh farmers' accounts amounting to Rs 19,537cr

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Maharashtra Government on Wednesday settled a total of 41 lakh accounts of farmers amounting to Rs 19,537 crore under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana.

It cleared 16,98,110 loan accounts with total amount of Rs 5580 crore and 6,05,505 loan accounts under One Time Settlement (OTS) amounting to Rs 4673 crore.

"Today, GoM has cleared 16,98,110 loan accounts under Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana with total amount of ?5580 crore. In addition to that GoM also cleared 6,05,505 loan accounts under OTS amounting to Rs 4673 crore," the Maharashtra Government tweeted.

"Till date GoM has together cleared approximately 41 lakh accounts amounting to Rs 14864 crore + Rs 4673 crore (OTS)= Rs 19,537 crore," it added. It further said they received a lot of applications and the process would continue till last account of eligible farmer is settled. "The total loan accounts received through applications were approximately 77 lakh. After excluding duplications and erroneous data, approx 69 lakh accounts were processed. The process will further continue till the last account of eligible farmer is settled," it added. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had, on June 24, announced Rs 34,022-crore loan waiver scheme for 89 lakh farmers. (ANI)