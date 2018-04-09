Maha Govt. to develop Raigad fort with ASI

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nripendra Misra to develop historic Raigad fort in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Fadnavis also said that a MoU would be signed soon for the purpose with the ASI and the state Public Works Department (PWD).

Many important decisions were taken during the meeting, also attended by Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje, and secretaries of various departments.

"Development of the Raigad fort will be undertaken in collaboration with PWD and the ASI to expedite the work. The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 606 crore for conservation, restoration and development of tourism amenities. An MoU will be signed shortly for this work," Fadnavis said. Union Cabinet will soon approve the decision to provide financial assistance for completion of over 100 pending irrigation projects in agrarian distress districts under Baliraja Chetna Abhiyan soon. Currently, these projects are funded by the state government. The state government has also decided to make slums upto 2011 eligible for redevelopment. Maharashtra Slum Areas Bill 2017 passed in the legislature. Fadnavis further requested Misra for speedy assent to this bill as this will speed up the process of redevelopment and housing for poor. He also requested for withdrawal of condition of 51 per cent government participation for construction of affordable houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in CRZ area to which the Centre has agreed. "This will benefit 252 slums of Mumbai and poor will get houses under PMAY. it will also be useful in maintaining coastal cleanliness," Fadnavis stated. Fadnavis later requested for deletion of other agencies non-transfer clause so that Zudpi land can be transferred for various public utility projects. This clearance will pave way for availability of 54,000 hectare of land for public utility projects. The Chief Minister finally requested for speedy assent to another important bill, recently passed - land acquisition bill of Maharashtra (The right to fair compensation and transparency in land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement Bill 2018). (ANI)