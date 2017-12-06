Maha govt wants central offices, agencies to use Marathi

[India], Dec 06 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued a notification to make use of Marathi language along with English and Hindi in the central government offices in the state.

The order directs the establishments that provide banking, post office, telephone, gas, petroleum, rail and insurance services to use Marathi as well.

The Maharashtra government said that the instruction has been issued to implement the Centre's tri- language formula.

It should be noted that Marathi is the official language of the state. (ANI)