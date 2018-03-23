Maha Secretariat's rat row: Inquiry will reveal truth, says Khadse

[India], Mar 23 (ANI): Following the Maharashtra Government's dismissal of BJP leader and former Maharashtra MLA Eknath Khadse's claim that 3,19,400 rodents were killed in the state secretariat, the latter said on Friday that only an inquiry would reveal the truth.

"Only inquiry will reveal the truth. Documents I have with me mention 'eradication of rats' not 'control of rats'. Tender was for eradicating rats. An inquiry will reveal how many rats were eradicated," Khadse told reporters here.

On Thursday, Khadse demanded an enquiry into a company given a contract to kill the rodents in the Maharashtra Secretariat. He claimed the contract was given to kill 3,19,400 rats and the task was accomplished in mere seven day, while the BMC took two years to kill around six lakh rats in Mumbai. Both Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam and the Public Works Department (PWD) clarified that the contract was for procuring 3,19,400 rat-killing tablets and that it did not mean that 3,19,400 rats were killed. (ANI)