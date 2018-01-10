Maha violence: 43 people arrested till now

[India], (ANI): The police have arrested 43 people, including three minors, so far in connection with caste violence that erupted in Pune's Koregaon-Bhima village and engulfed Maharashtra state.

All the accused were arrested from Pune on the basis of cases registered against them, said Pune police.

On January 1, a youth was killed in a clash between two groups during an event to mark 200 years of Bhima-Koregaon battle that took place near Pune.

The incident led to violent protests across the state, including Mumbai.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) probe into the death and also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased. In the aftermath, a day-long 'Maharashtra bandh' was also called by various Dalit organisations on January 3. (ANI)