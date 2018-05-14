Mahadayi issue: Shiv Sena accuses Amit Shah for being silent

[India] May 14 (ANI): The Shiv Sena party on Monday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for being silent over the Mahadayi (also known as Mhadei) river water sharing issue.

Reportedly, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra are currently fighting for Mhadei River's water.

These three states are embroidled in the inter-state Water Disputes Tribunal, which involves the construction of Kalsa-Bhandura dam project across the river.

It is through this dam that Karnataka plans to divert water from the Mhadei basin to the nearby basin in to Malaprabha river.

The state of Goa calls this an unacceptable move, as it is considered the state's lifeline. Accusing Amit Shah, Shiva Sena's spokesperson, Rakhi Prabhudesai Naik said, "Shah made no reference to Mhadei issue during his speech today. Right from the time when Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar agreed to share water with Karnataka to the time when Shah assured people water within six months, if they are elected to power, Sena has been following up the issue every day." She further said that Amit Shah's silence on this whole issue is an indication that he is guilty of it. "Shah in his speech made just a vague reference to the mining crisis, which is currently plaguing the state's economy. Just two sentences that he would find the solution through court is what he had to say about the issue, which is concerning livelihood of around three lakh people in the state," she said. The Shiv Sena's criticism comes at a time when Amit Shah, while addressing a review meeting to oversee the preparations for the 'Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Goa, talked about a majority government being formed by BJP after the results of the Karnataka state assembly elections are out on May 15.(ANI)